Will Mitchell Marner Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 21?
When the Toronto Maple Leafs face off against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Mitchell Marner score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Mitchell Marner score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)
Marner stats and insights
- Marner has scored in 10 of 29 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has scored one goal versus the Sabres this season in one game (one shot).
- On the power play, Marner has accumulated three goals and seven assists.
- Marner's shooting percentage is 20.3%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- On defense, the Sabres are allowing 113 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Marner recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:51
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|15:36
|Home
|W 7-0
|12/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|1
|2
|25:24
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Rangers
|2
|2
|0
|22:34
|Away
|W 7-3
|12/11/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|19:32
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:58
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|20:03
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/2/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|22:20
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Kraken
|3
|3
|0
|24:39
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|22:12
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
Maple Leafs vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
