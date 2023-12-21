Mitchell Marner will be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres face off on Thursday at KeyBank Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Marner interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Mitchell Marner vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Game Info

Marner Season Stats Insights

Marner's plus-minus rating this season, in 21:16 per game on the ice, is +5.

In 10 of 29 games this season Marner has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 19 of 29 games this year, Marner has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Marner has an assist in 13 of 29 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

The implied probability is 71.4% that Marner hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 56.1% of Marner going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Marner Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 113 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's -19 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 29 Games 4 33 Points 13 13 Goals 1 20 Assists 12

