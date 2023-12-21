Mitchell Marner Game Preview: Maple Leafs vs. Sabres - December 21
Mitchell Marner will be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres face off on Thursday at KeyBank Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Marner interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Mitchell Marner vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)
Marner Season Stats Insights
- Marner's plus-minus rating this season, in 21:16 per game on the ice, is +5.
- In 10 of 29 games this season Marner has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.
- In 19 of 29 games this year, Marner has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.
- Marner has an assist in 13 of 29 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.
- The implied probability is 71.4% that Marner hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 56.1% of Marner going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Marner Stats vs. the Sabres
- The Sabres are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 113 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- The team's -19 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|29
|Games
|4
|33
|Points
|13
|13
|Goals
|1
|20
|Assists
|12
