In the upcoming game against the Nashville Predators, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Morgan Frost to light the lamp for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Morgan Frost score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Frost stats and insights

Frost has scored in two of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken four shots in one game versus the Predators this season, but has not scored.

Frost has scored one goal on the power play.

He has an 8.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 99 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 22 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Frost recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:05 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:15 Home W 1-0 12/14/2023 Capitals 2 0 2 18:56 Home W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:23 Away L 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:54 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:20 Away W 4-1 12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:51 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:27 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 1 1 0 18:29 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:46 Home L 4-1

Flyers vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

