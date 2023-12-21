Morgan Rielly Game Preview: Maple Leafs vs. Sabres - December 21
Morgan Rielly and the Toronto Maple Leafs will play the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at KeyBank Center. Looking to wager on Rielly's props versus the Sabres? Scroll down for stats and information.
Morgan Rielly vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Game Info
Rielly Season Stats Insights
- In 29 games this season, Rielly has averaged 24:42 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.
- Rielly has a goal in four of 29 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.
- In 16 of 29 games this season, Rielly has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.
- Rielly has an assist in 15 of 29 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.
- Rielly's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he hits the over.
- Rielly has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Rielly Stats vs. the Sabres
- The Sabres are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 113 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-19).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|29
|Games
|4
|22
|Points
|3
|4
|Goals
|0
|18
|Assists
|3
