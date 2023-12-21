Morgan Rielly and the Toronto Maple Leafs will play the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at KeyBank Center. Looking to wager on Rielly's props versus the Sabres? Scroll down for stats and information.

Morgan Rielly vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Game Info

Rielly Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Rielly has averaged 24:42 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

Rielly has a goal in four of 29 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 16 of 29 games this season, Rielly has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Rielly has an assist in 15 of 29 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Rielly's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he hits the over.

Rielly has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Rielly Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 113 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-19).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 29 Games 4 22 Points 3 4 Goals 0 18 Assists 3

