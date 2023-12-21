For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the New Jersey Devils and the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, is Nathan Bastian a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Nathan Bastian score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bastian stats and insights

  • Bastian has scored in one of 28 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game against the Oilers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • Bastian has no points on the power play.
  • Bastian averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.1%.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers have given up 100 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Bastian recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 13:07 Home L 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 9:33 Home L 5-1
12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:12 Away W 6-3
12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:22 Home W 2-1 OT
12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:31 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:33 Away W 4-2
12/5/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 9:09 Away W 6-5
12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 4:53 Home L 6-3
11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:27 Away W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 7:48 Home W 5-4

Devils vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

