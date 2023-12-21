For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the New Jersey Devils and the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, is Nathan Bastian a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nathan Bastian score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bastian stats and insights

Bastian has scored in one of 28 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Oilers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Bastian has no points on the power play.

Bastian averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have given up 100 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bastian recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 13:07 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 9:33 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:12 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:22 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:31 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:33 Away W 4-2 12/5/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 9:09 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 4:53 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:27 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 7:48 Home W 5-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.