Can we anticipate Nazem Kadri scoring a goal when the Calgary Flames clash with the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Nazem Kadri score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Kadri stats and insights

Kadri has scored in eight of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.

On the power play, Kadri has accumulated one goal and two assists.

Kadri averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.9%.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are giving up 105 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Kadri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 19:43 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:50 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 17:55 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 17:54 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 1 1 0 18:02 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 19:11 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 1 0 1 14:40 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:03 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:20 Home W 4-3 OT

Flames vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

