Nazem Kadri will be on the ice when the Calgary Flames and Anaheim Ducks face off on Thursday at Honda Center, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Kadri available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Nazem Kadri vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Kadri Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Kadri has averaged 18:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -6.

In eight of 32 games this season, Kadri has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Kadri has a point in 18 of 32 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Kadri has had an assist in a game 13 times this season over 32 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Kadri has an implied probability of 58.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 38.5% chance of Kadri having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kadri Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 105 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-22) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 32 Games 4 23 Points 2 8 Goals 0 15 Assists 2

