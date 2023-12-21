Should you bet on Nicholas Robertson to score a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Buffalo Sabres meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nicholas Robertson score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Robertson stats and insights

Robertson has scored in three of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.

Robertson has no points on the power play.

Robertson's shooting percentage is 10.3%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

On defense, the Sabres are conceding 113 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.9 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Robertson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:18 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 12:18 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:01 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:01 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:51 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:35 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 1 0 1 9:16 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 11:43 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:10 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 9:15 Home W 2-1 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

MSG-B and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.