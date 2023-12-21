The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest versus the Anaheim Ducks is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Nick DeSimone score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Nick DeSimone score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

DeSimone stats and insights

  • DeSimone is yet to score through 12 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.
  • DeSimone has zero points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have given up 105 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

DeSimone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:08 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:58 Home W 4-2
12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:37 Away L 3-2 SO
12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:48 Away L 5-4 OT
11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:05 Away W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 12:17 Home L 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:37 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:31 Away W 2-1
11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:58 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:55 Away L 5-4 SO

Flames vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

