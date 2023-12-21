Will Nick DeSimone Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 21?
The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest versus the Anaheim Ducks is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Nick DeSimone score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nick DeSimone score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
DeSimone stats and insights
- DeSimone is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.
- DeSimone has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have given up 105 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
DeSimone recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|12:08
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|10:58
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|11:37
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:48
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:05
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|12:17
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:37
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:31
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:58
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|11:55
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flames vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.