Should you wager on Nick Seeler to light the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Nashville Predators face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Nick Seeler score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Seeler stats and insights

Seeler is yet to score through 31 games this season.

In one game versus the Predators this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Seeler has no points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have given up 99 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22.0 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Seeler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:38 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:43 Home W 1-0 12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:14 Home W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:18 Away L 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:21 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 20:59 Away W 4-1 12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:04 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 20:48 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:55 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:36 Home L 4-1

Flyers vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

