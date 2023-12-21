The New Jersey Devils, including Nico Hischier, take the ice Thursday against the Edmonton Oilers at Prudential Center, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Hischier? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Nico Hischier vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Devils vs Oilers Game Info

Hischier Season Stats Insights

Hischier's plus-minus rating this season, in 13:26 per game on the ice, is -1.

Hischier has scored a goal in six of 19 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Hischier has a point in 11 games this season (out of 19), including multiple points four times.

Hischier has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 19 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Hischier goes over his points over/under is 59.8%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hischier has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hischier Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have conceded 100 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 19 Games 3 15 Points 5 7 Goals 0 8 Assists 5

