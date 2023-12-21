Nico Hischier Game Preview: Devils vs. Oilers - December 21
The New Jersey Devils, including Nico Hischier, take the ice Thursday against the Edmonton Oilers at Prudential Center, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Hischier? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Nico Hischier vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)
Devils vs Oilers Game Info
Hischier Season Stats Insights
- Hischier's plus-minus rating this season, in 13:26 per game on the ice, is -1.
- Hischier has scored a goal in six of 19 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Hischier has a point in 11 games this season (out of 19), including multiple points four times.
- Hischier has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 19 games played, including multiple assists once.
- The implied probability that Hischier goes over his points over/under is 59.8%, based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Hischier has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.
Hischier Stats vs. the Oilers
- The Oilers have conceded 100 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's -3 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|19
|Games
|3
|15
|Points
|5
|7
|Goals
|0
|8
|Assists
|5
