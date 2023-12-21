Can we anticipate Nicolas Deslauriers lighting the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers clash with the Nashville Predators at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Nicolas Deslauriers score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Deslauriers stats and insights

  • Deslauriers is yet to score through 31 games this season.
  • He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Predators this season, but has not scored.
  • Deslauriers has no points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 99 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Deslauriers recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:36 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:49 Home W 1-0
12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 6:54 Home W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 7:17 Away L 3-2 OT
12/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:24 Away W 5-2
12/7/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 10:52 Away W 4-1
12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 9:29 Home W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 6:30 Away W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 8:03 Home L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:18 Home L 4-1

Flyers vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

