Will Nicolas Deslauriers Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 21?
Can we anticipate Nicolas Deslauriers lighting the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers clash with the Nashville Predators at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nicolas Deslauriers score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Deslauriers stats and insights
- Deslauriers is yet to score through 31 games this season.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Predators this season, but has not scored.
- Deslauriers has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 99 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Deslauriers recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:36
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|9:49
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|6:54
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|7:17
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:24
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|10:52
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|9:29
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|6:30
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|8:03
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|9:18
|Home
|L 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flyers vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.