In the upcoming contest against the Buffalo Sabres, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Noah Gregor to find the back of the net for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Noah Gregor score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Gregor stats and insights

In five of 29 games this season, Gregor has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Gregor has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 9.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sabres are allowing 113 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Gregor recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:47 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 16:51 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:59 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 17:40 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:05 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 1 1 0 11:25 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:18 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:58 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:13 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 11:29 Home W 2-1 SO

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

