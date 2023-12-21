Noah Hanifin and the Calgary Flames will face the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. There are prop bets for Hanifin available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Noah Hanifin vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Hanifin Season Stats Insights

Hanifin's plus-minus rating this season, in 23:14 per game on the ice, is +2.

In five of 32 games this season, Hanifin has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Hanifin has recorded a point in a game 16 times this season out of 32 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Hanifin has posted an assist in a game 11 times this year in 32 games played, including multiple assists once.

Hanifin's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.

Hanifin has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hanifin Stats vs. the Ducks

On the defensive side, the Ducks are conceding 105 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-22).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 32 Games 4 17 Points 1 5 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

