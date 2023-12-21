Will Ondrej Palat score a goal when the New Jersey Devils play the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ondrej Palat score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Palat stats and insights

Palat has scored in four of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Oilers this season in one game (one shot).

On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.

Palat averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 100 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20.2 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Palat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:25 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:57 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:37 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:17 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 16:04 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:56 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 16:34 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 17:22 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:02 Away W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.