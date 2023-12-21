Ondrej Palat will be in action when the New Jersey Devils and Edmonton Oilers meet on Thursday at Prudential Center, starting at 7:30 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Palat? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Ondrej Palat vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Devils vs Oilers Game Info

Palat Season Stats Insights

Palat's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:46 per game on the ice, is -4.

Palat has a goal in four of 30 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Palat has a point in 12 of 30 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Palat has an assist in nine of 30 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Palat's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Palat has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Palat Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 100 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 30 Games 1 13 Points 1 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.