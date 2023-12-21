Ondrej Palat Game Preview: Devils vs. Oilers - December 21
Ondrej Palat will be in action when the New Jersey Devils and Edmonton Oilers meet on Thursday at Prudential Center, starting at 7:30 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Palat? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Ondrej Palat vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Devils vs Oilers Game Info
Palat Season Stats Insights
- Palat's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:46 per game on the ice, is -4.
- Palat has a goal in four of 30 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.
- Palat has a point in 12 of 30 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.
- Palat has an assist in nine of 30 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.
- Palat's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he goes over.
- Given his moneyline odds, Palat has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.
Palat Stats vs. the Oilers
- The Oilers are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 100 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-3).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|30
|Games
|1
|13
|Points
|1
|4
|Goals
|0
|9
|Assists
|1
