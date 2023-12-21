Owen Power and the Buffalo Sabres will meet the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Power's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Owen Power vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sabres vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Power Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Power has a plus-minus rating of -6, while averaging 22:43 on the ice per game.

Power has a goal in one of his 33 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Power has recorded a point in a game 11 times this season out of 33 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Power has an assist in 10 of 33 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Power hits the over on his points over/under is 40.8%, based on the odds.

There is a 35.7% chance of Power having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Power Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 94 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+10) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 33 Games 4 12 Points 3 1 Goals 0 11 Assists 3

