Owen Tippett and the Philadelphia Flyers will meet the Nashville Predators at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Wells Fargo Center. Considering a wager on Tippett? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Owen Tippett vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Tippett Season Stats Insights

Tippett's plus-minus this season, in 15:11 per game on the ice, is +3.

Tippett has netted a goal in a game 10 times this season in 31 games played, including multiple goals once.

Tippett has a point in 14 games this year (out of 31), including multiple points five times.

Tippett has an assist in seven of 31 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Tippett's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

Tippett has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Tippett Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 99 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 31 Games 2 19 Points 0 11 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.