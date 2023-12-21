Thursday's contest between the Penn State Nittany Lions (5-6) and the Le Moyne Dolphins (5-7) at Bryce Jordan Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 84-65 and heavily favors Penn State to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 21.

The matchup has no line set.

Penn State vs. Le Moyne Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Bryce Jordan Center

Penn State vs. Le Moyne Score Prediction

Prediction: Penn State 84, Le Moyne 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Penn State vs. Le Moyne

Computer Predicted Spread: Penn State (-18.9)

Penn State (-18.9) Computer Predicted Total: 148.3

Penn State has put together a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season, while Le Moyne is 6-3-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Nittany Lions are 7-4-0 and the Dolphins are 4-5-0.

Penn State Performance Insights

The Nittany Lions have a +49 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.4 points per game. They're putting up 76.8 points per game to rank 138th in college basketball and are giving up 72.4 per outing to rank 220th in college basketball.

Penn State is 320th in the country at 32.7 rebounds per game. That's 7.3 fewer than the 40.0 its opponents average.

Penn State knocks down 1.9 more threes per game than the opposition, 7.9 (148th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.0.

The Nittany Lions rank 198th in college basketball with 94.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 157th in college basketball defensively with 88.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Penn State has committed 5.1 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.5 (69th in college basketball action) while forcing 15.6 (22nd in college basketball).

Le Moyne Performance Insights

The Dolphins outscore opponents by 2.2 points per game (posting 75.6 points per game, 174th in college basketball, and giving up 73.4 per contest, 244th in college basketball) and have a +26 scoring differential.

Le Moyne ranks 337th in the nation at 32.1 rebounds per game. That's 9.0 fewer than the 41.1 its opponents average.

Le Moyne knocks down 10.4 three-pointers per game (13th in college basketball) while shooting 34.6% from deep (132nd in college basketball). It is making 1.2 more threes than its opponents, who drain 9.2 per game at 34.1%.

Le Moyne wins the turnover battle by 6.5 per game, committing 9.7 (39th in college basketball) while its opponents average 16.2.

