The Le Moyne Dolphins (5-7) will attempt to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Penn State Nittany Lions (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Penn State vs. Le Moyne Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Peacock

Penn State Stats Insights

The Nittany Lions are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 45% the Dolphins allow to opponents.

Penn State is 3-2 when it shoots better than 45% from the field.

The Dolphins are the 338th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Nittany Lions sit at 321st.

The Nittany Lions average only 3.4 more points per game (76.8) than the Dolphins give up (73.4).

When Penn State totals more than 73.4 points, it is 5-5.

Le Moyne Stats Insights

The Dolphins' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Nittany Lions have given up to their opponents.

Le Moyne is 4-1 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.

The Dolphins are the 338th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Nittany Lions sit at 164th.

The Dolphins score an average of 75.6 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 72.4 the Nittany Lions give up.

When Le Moyne allows fewer than 76.8 points, it is 5-2.

Penn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Penn State averaged 7.5 more points per game (75.9) than it did away from home (68.4).

The Nittany Lions allowed 66.5 points per game last year in home games, which was six fewer points than they allowed away from home (72.5).

Looking at three-point shooting, Penn State performed better in home games last year, making 11.1 threes per game with a 40% three-point percentage, compared to 10.4 threes per game and a 37.9% three-point percentage in away games.

Le Moyne Home & Away Comparison

At home, Le Moyne averages 92.3 points per game. Away, it averages 67.3.

The Dolphins are conceding fewer points at home (56.5 per game) than away (81.9).

Beyond the arc, Le Moyne makes fewer triples on the road (8.8 per game) than at home (13.8), and makes a lower percentage on the road (31.3%) than at home (40.1%) too.

Penn State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/6/2023 @ Maryland L 81-75 Xfinity Center 12/9/2023 Ohio State W 83-80 Bryce Jordan Center 12/16/2023 Georgia Tech L 82-81 Madison Square Garden 12/21/2023 Le Moyne - Bryce Jordan Center 12/29/2023 Rider - Bryce Jordan Center 1/4/2024 @ Michigan State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Le Moyne Upcoming Schedule