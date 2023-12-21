The Le Moyne Dolphins (5-7) will attempt to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Penn State Nittany Lions (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Penn State vs. Le Moyne Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania
  • TV: Peacock

Penn State Stats Insights

  • The Nittany Lions are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 45% the Dolphins allow to opponents.
  • Penn State is 3-2 when it shoots better than 45% from the field.
  • The Dolphins are the 338th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Nittany Lions sit at 321st.
  • The Nittany Lions average only 3.4 more points per game (76.8) than the Dolphins give up (73.4).
  • When Penn State totals more than 73.4 points, it is 5-5.

Le Moyne Stats Insights

  • The Dolphins' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Nittany Lions have given up to their opponents.
  • Le Moyne is 4-1 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Dolphins are the 338th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Nittany Lions sit at 164th.
  • The Dolphins score an average of 75.6 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 72.4 the Nittany Lions give up.
  • When Le Moyne allows fewer than 76.8 points, it is 5-2.

Penn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, Penn State averaged 7.5 more points per game (75.9) than it did away from home (68.4).
  • The Nittany Lions allowed 66.5 points per game last year in home games, which was six fewer points than they allowed away from home (72.5).
  • Looking at three-point shooting, Penn State performed better in home games last year, making 11.1 threes per game with a 40% three-point percentage, compared to 10.4 threes per game and a 37.9% three-point percentage in away games.

Le Moyne Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Le Moyne averages 92.3 points per game. Away, it averages 67.3.
  • The Dolphins are conceding fewer points at home (56.5 per game) than away (81.9).
  • Beyond the arc, Le Moyne makes fewer triples on the road (8.8 per game) than at home (13.8), and makes a lower percentage on the road (31.3%) than at home (40.1%) too.

Penn State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ Maryland L 81-75 Xfinity Center
12/9/2023 Ohio State W 83-80 Bryce Jordan Center
12/16/2023 Georgia Tech L 82-81 Madison Square Garden
12/21/2023 Le Moyne - Bryce Jordan Center
12/29/2023 Rider - Bryce Jordan Center
1/4/2024 @ Michigan State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Le Moyne Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Binghamton L 91-79 Binghamton University Events Center
12/16/2023 Dartmouth W 80-54 Ted Grant Court
12/18/2023 Houghton W 92-72 Ted Grant Court
12/21/2023 @ Penn State - Bryce Jordan Center
12/30/2023 @ Fairfield - Leo D. Mahoney Arena
1/6/2024 @ Fairleigh Dickinson - Rothman Center

