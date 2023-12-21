How to Watch Penn State vs. Le Moyne on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Le Moyne Dolphins (5-7) will attempt to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Penn State Nittany Lions (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Penn State vs. Le Moyne Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: Peacock
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Penn State Stats Insights
- The Nittany Lions are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 45% the Dolphins allow to opponents.
- Penn State is 3-2 when it shoots better than 45% from the field.
- The Dolphins are the 338th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Nittany Lions sit at 321st.
- The Nittany Lions average only 3.4 more points per game (76.8) than the Dolphins give up (73.4).
- When Penn State totals more than 73.4 points, it is 5-5.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Le Moyne Stats Insights
- The Dolphins' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Nittany Lions have given up to their opponents.
- Le Moyne is 4-1 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.
- The Dolphins are the 338th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Nittany Lions sit at 164th.
- The Dolphins score an average of 75.6 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 72.4 the Nittany Lions give up.
- When Le Moyne allows fewer than 76.8 points, it is 5-2.
Penn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Penn State averaged 7.5 more points per game (75.9) than it did away from home (68.4).
- The Nittany Lions allowed 66.5 points per game last year in home games, which was six fewer points than they allowed away from home (72.5).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Penn State performed better in home games last year, making 11.1 threes per game with a 40% three-point percentage, compared to 10.4 threes per game and a 37.9% three-point percentage in away games.
Le Moyne Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Le Moyne averages 92.3 points per game. Away, it averages 67.3.
- The Dolphins are conceding fewer points at home (56.5 per game) than away (81.9).
- Beyond the arc, Le Moyne makes fewer triples on the road (8.8 per game) than at home (13.8), and makes a lower percentage on the road (31.3%) than at home (40.1%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Penn State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Maryland
|L 81-75
|Xfinity Center
|12/9/2023
|Ohio State
|W 83-80
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/16/2023
|Georgia Tech
|L 82-81
|Madison Square Garden
|12/21/2023
|Le Moyne
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/29/2023
|Rider
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Michigan State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
Le Moyne Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Binghamton
|L 91-79
|Binghamton University Events Center
|12/16/2023
|Dartmouth
|W 80-54
|Ted Grant Court
|12/18/2023
|Houghton
|W 92-72
|Ted Grant Court
|12/21/2023
|@ Penn State
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Fairfield
|-
|Leo D. Mahoney Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|Rothman Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.