The Le Moyne Dolphins (5-7) travel to face the Penn State Nittany Lions (5-6) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Penn State vs. Le Moyne matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Penn State vs. Le Moyne Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Penn State vs. Le Moyne Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Penn State Moneyline Le Moyne Moneyline BetMGM Penn State (-20.5) 151.5 -2000 +1000 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Penn State (-20.5) 152.5 -4500 +1300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Penn State vs. Le Moyne Betting Trends

Penn State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

The Nittany Lions and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of 11 times this season.

Le Moyne has compiled a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Dolphins games have hit the over four out of nine times this season.

Penn State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Penn State is 86th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much higher than its computer rankings (104th).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Nittany Lions have experienced the -biggest change this season, dropping from +20000 at the start to +50000.

With odds of +50000, Penn State has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

