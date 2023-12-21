The Penn State Nittany Lions (5-5) meet the Le Moyne Dolphins (3-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on Peacock.

Penn State vs. Le Moyne Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Penn State Players to Watch

Qudus Wahab: 10.4 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK

10.4 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 14.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Kanye Clary: 16.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Zach Hicks: 8.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Nick Kern: 6.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

Le Moyne Players to Watch

Luke Sutherland: 15.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

15.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Mike Depersia: 6.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Ocypher Owens: 8.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK Kaiyem Cleary: 11.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Nathan McClure: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Penn State vs. Le Moyne Stat Comparison

Penn State Rank Penn State AVG Le Moyne AVG Le Moyne Rank 146th 76.4 Points Scored 73.5 221st 193rd 71.4 Points Allowed 75.5 284th 320th 32.8 Rebounds 31.3 345th 174th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 6.6 337th 178th 7.5 3pt Made 9.8 27th 328th 10.8 Assists 15.5 71st 107th 11.0 Turnovers 9.1 18th

