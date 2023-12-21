The Penn State Nittany Lions (5-5) meet the Le Moyne Dolphins (3-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on Peacock.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Penn State vs. Le Moyne Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penn State Players to Watch

  • Qudus Wahab: 10.4 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 14.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kanye Clary: 16.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Zach Hicks: 8.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Nick Kern: 6.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Le Moyne Players to Watch

  • Luke Sutherland: 15.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Mike Depersia: 6.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Ocypher Owens: 8.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Kaiyem Cleary: 11.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Nathan McClure: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penn State vs. Le Moyne Stat Comparison

Penn State Rank Penn State AVG Le Moyne AVG Le Moyne Rank
146th 76.4 Points Scored 73.5 221st
193rd 71.4 Points Allowed 75.5 284th
320th 32.8 Rebounds 31.3 345th
174th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 6.6 337th
178th 7.5 3pt Made 9.8 27th
328th 10.8 Assists 15.5 71st
107th 11.0 Turnovers 9.1 18th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.