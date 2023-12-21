Will Peyton Krebs Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 21?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Peyton Krebs going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Peyton Krebs score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Krebs stats and insights
- In two of 31 games this season, Krebs has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Maple Leafs this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Krebs has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs have given up 94 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have two shutouts, and they average 21 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Krebs recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:04
|Home
|L 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:44
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:58
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:15
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|14:50
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:14
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:04
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:29
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|14:45
|Away
|L 6-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.