High school basketball action in Racine County, Wisconsin is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Racine County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Catholic Memorial High School at William Horlick High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 21

6:00 PM CT on December 21 Location: Racine, WI

Racine, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Racine Park High School at Racine Lutheran High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21

7:00 PM CT on December 21 Location: Racine, WI

Racine, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Racine Case High School