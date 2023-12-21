The Los Angeles Rams (7-7) will face off against the New Orleans Saints (7-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. The Rams are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 45.5 points.

Wanting to place some live bets on this week's matchup between the Rams and Saints? Keep your browser locked on this page, as we provide all of the stats and trends you need to know to make informed in-game bets.

Rams vs. Saints Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Rams have been winning after the first quarter in five games, have been losing after the first quarter in four games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in five games in 2023.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging five points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 4.2 points on average in the first quarter.

The Saints have been winning four times, have been losing four times, and have been knotted up six times at the end of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

In 14 games this season, the Rams have outscored their opponent in the second quarter seven times, lost six times, and tied one time.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 7.4 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 6.1 points on average in the second quarter.

This season, the Saints have won the second quarter in four games, been outscored in the second quarter in eight games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

3rd Quarter

The Rams have won the third quarter in six games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in six games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Los Angeles is averaging 4.2 points in the third quarter (16th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 3.7 points on average in the third quarter (12th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in 10 games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in one game, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

4th Quarter

Looking at fourth-quarter scoring, the Rams have won that quarter in six games and have lost that quarter in eight games.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 6.6 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 7.4 points on average in that quarter.

In the Saints' 14 games this year, they have won the fourth quarter eight times, lost five times, and tied one time.

Rams vs. Saints Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Rams have been winning six times (4-2 in those games), have been behind six times (3-3), and have been knotted up two times (0-2).

The Saints have led six times, have trailed seven times, and have been knotted up one time at the end of the first half this season.

2nd Half

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Rams have outscored their opponent in the second half in six games and have lost the second half in eight games.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 10.9 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is allowing 11.1 points on average in the second half.

This season, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the second half in nine games, been outscored in the second half in three games, and been knotted up in the second half in two games.

