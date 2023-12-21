Rasmus Andersson and the Calgary Flames will meet the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Andersson's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rasmus Andersson vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Andersson Season Stats Insights

Andersson's plus-minus this season, in 21:17 per game on the ice, is 0.

Andersson has a goal in four games this year through 28 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Andersson has registered a point in a game 15 times this season out of 28 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Andersson has an assist in 12 of 28 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Andersson has an implied probability of 50% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 42.6% chance of Andersson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Andersson Stats vs. the Ducks

On defense, the Ducks are allowing 105 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-22) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 28 Games 4 17 Points 3 4 Goals 2 13 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.