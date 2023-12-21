Should you wager on Rasmus Dahlin to score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres and the Toronto Maple Leafs go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Rasmus Dahlin score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Dahlin stats and insights

  • Dahlin has scored in eight of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also six assists.
  • He has a 9.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • On defense, the Maple Leafs are allowing 94 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have two shutouts, and they average 21 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Dahlin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 24:04 Home L 9-4
12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 25:35 Away L 2-0
12/15/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 23:51 Away W 5-2
12/13/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 22:21 Away L 5-1
12/11/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 23:10 Home W 5-2
12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 29:28 Home L 3-2 SO
12/5/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 25:22 Home L 5-3
12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 27:44 Home L 2-1
12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:55 Away L 6-2
11/30/2023 Blues 2 1 1 28:48 Away L 6-4

Sabres vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

