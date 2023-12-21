Rasmus Dahlin will be in action when the Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs play on Thursday at KeyBank Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Dahlin? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rasmus Dahlin vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

MSG-B and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Sabres vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dahlin Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Dahlin has averaged 24:15 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -10.

Dahlin has a goal in eight games this season through 32 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Dahlin has a point in 21 of 32 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In 17 of 32 games this year, Dahlin has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Dahlin's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

There is a 52.4% chance of Dahlin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Dahlin Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have given up 94 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+10) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 32 Games 4 27 Points 3 8 Goals 0 19 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.