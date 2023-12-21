Rasmus Dahlin Game Preview: Sabres vs. Maple Leafs - December 21
Rasmus Dahlin will be in action when the Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs play on Thursday at KeyBank Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Dahlin? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Rasmus Dahlin vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)
Sabres vs Maple Leafs Game Info
Dahlin Season Stats Insights
- In 32 games this season, Dahlin has averaged 24:15 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -10.
- Dahlin has a goal in eight games this season through 32 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- Dahlin has a point in 21 of 32 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.
- In 17 of 32 games this year, Dahlin has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.
- Dahlin's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.
- There is a 52.4% chance of Dahlin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Dahlin Stats vs. the Maple Leafs
- The Maple Leafs have given up 94 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+10) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Toronto
|32
|Games
|4
|27
|Points
|3
|8
|Goals
|0
|19
|Assists
|3
