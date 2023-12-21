Can we expect Rasmus Ristolainen finding the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers play the Nashville Predators at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Rasmus Ristolainen score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ristolainen stats and insights

  • Ristolainen is yet to score through 11 games this season.
  • He has not scored versus the Predators this season in one game (two shots).
  • Ristolainen has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

  • On defense, the Predators are conceding 99 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.