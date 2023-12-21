Can we expect Rasmus Ristolainen finding the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers play the Nashville Predators at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Rasmus Ristolainen score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Ristolainen stats and insights

Ristolainen is yet to score through 11 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Predators this season in one game (two shots).

Ristolainen has no points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are conceding 99 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

