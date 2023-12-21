Will Rasmus Ristolainen Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 21?
Can we expect Rasmus Ristolainen finding the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers play the Nashville Predators at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Rasmus Ristolainen score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Ristolainen stats and insights
- Ristolainen is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- He has not scored versus the Predators this season in one game (two shots).
- Ristolainen has no points on the power play.
Predators defensive stats
- On defense, the Predators are conceding 99 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Flyers vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
