Thursday's contest at Thomas F. Ryan Center has the Rhode Island Rams (5-6) matching up with the New Hampshire Wildcats (7-4) at 6:00 PM ET (on December 21). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 74-72 victory for Rhode Island, so it should be a competitive matchup.

Rhode Island vs. New Hampshire Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Kingston, Rhode Island

Kingston, Rhode Island Venue: Thomas F. Ryan Center

Rhode Island vs. New Hampshire Score Prediction

Prediction: Rhode Island 74, New Hampshire 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Rhode Island vs. New Hampshire

Computer Predicted Spread: Rhode Island (-1.5)

Rhode Island (-1.5) Computer Predicted Total: 146.5

Rhode Island has put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season, while New Hampshire is 6-4-0. A total of five out of the Rams' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Wildcats' games have gone over.

Rhode Island Performance Insights

The Rams have a +6 scoring differential, putting up 72.1 points per game (253rd in college basketball) and allowing 71.5 (192nd in college basketball).

Rhode Island wins the rebound battle by 5.4 boards on average. It collects 38.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 85th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.4 per outing.

Rhode Island hits 5.9 three-pointers per game (311th in college basketball), 2.4 fewer than its opponents (8.3).

The Rams' 93.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 223rd in college basketball, and the 92.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 261st in college basketball.

Rhode Island has committed 12.7 turnovers per game (252nd in college basketball play), 3.7 more than the 9.0 it forces on average (356th in college basketball).

New Hampshire Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +74 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.7 points per game. They're putting up 78.7 points per game, 99th in college basketball, and are giving up 72.0 per contest to rank 210th in college basketball.

New Hampshire ranks 57th in the country at 40.0 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 40.8 its opponents average.

New Hampshire knocks down 9.9 three-pointers per game (27th in college basketball) at a 34.7% rate (129th in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 per game its opponents make, at a 26.3% rate.

New Hampshire has committed 10.5 turnovers per game (69th in college basketball), 1.3 fewer than the 11.8 it forces (210th in college basketball).

