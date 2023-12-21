The Rhode Island Rams (5-6) will attempt to halt a four-game losing skid when hosting the New Hampshire Wildcats (7-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Thomas F. Ryan Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Rhode Island vs. New Hampshire Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rhode Island Stats Insights

  • The Rams make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
  • Rhode Island is 5-5 when it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.
  • The Rams are the 88th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 56th.
  • The Rams put up 72.1 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 72.0 the Wildcats allow.
  • When Rhode Island totals more than 72.0 points, it is 4-0.

New Hampshire Stats Insights

  • New Hampshire is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 56th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rams sit at 149th.
  • The Wildcats average 7.2 more points per game (78.7) than the Rams give up (71.5).
  • New Hampshire is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 72.1 points.

Rhode Island Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Rhode Island put up 68.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 64.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.5 points per contest.
  • The Rams gave up 71.0 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71.1 on the road.
  • Rhode Island drained 5.4 threes per game with a 29.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 2.7% points worse than it averaged in road games (5.6, 32.6%).

New Hampshire Home & Away Comparison

  • At home New Hampshire is scoring 85.2 points per game, 11.9 more than it is averaging away (73.3).
  • At home, the Wildcats concede 61.2 points per game. On the road, they allow 81.0.
  • At home, New Hampshire makes 11.4 trifectas per game, 2.7 more than it averages on the road (8.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (39.0%) than away (31.0%).

Rhode Island Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Brown L 67-64 Thomas F. Ryan Center
12/10/2023 @ Charleston (SC) L 85-70 TD Arena
12/16/2023 Delaware L 67-56 UBS Arena
12/21/2023 New Hampshire - Thomas F. Ryan Center
12/30/2023 Northeastern - Thomas F. Ryan Center
1/3/2024 Saint Joseph's (PA) - Thomas F. Ryan Center

New Hampshire Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Columbia W 80-71 Lundholm Gymnasium
12/6/2023 @ Dartmouth L 76-64 Edward Leede Arena
12/11/2023 Stonehill W 75-62 Lundholm Gymnasium
12/21/2023 @ Rhode Island - Thomas F. Ryan Center
12/31/2023 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum
1/6/2024 UMass-Lowell - Lundholm Gymnasium

