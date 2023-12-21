The Rhode Island Rams (5-6) will attempt to halt a four-game losing skid when hosting the New Hampshire Wildcats (7-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Thomas F. Ryan Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Rhode Island vs. New Hampshire Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rhode Island Stats Insights

The Rams make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).

Rhode Island is 5-5 when it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.

The Rams are the 88th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 56th.

The Rams put up 72.1 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 72.0 the Wildcats allow.

When Rhode Island totals more than 72.0 points, it is 4-0.

New Hampshire Stats Insights

New Hampshire is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 56th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rams sit at 149th.

The Wildcats average 7.2 more points per game (78.7) than the Rams give up (71.5).

New Hampshire is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 72.1 points.

Rhode Island Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Rhode Island put up 68.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 64.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.5 points per contest.

The Rams gave up 71.0 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71.1 on the road.

Rhode Island drained 5.4 threes per game with a 29.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 2.7% points worse than it averaged in road games (5.6, 32.6%).

New Hampshire Home & Away Comparison

At home New Hampshire is scoring 85.2 points per game, 11.9 more than it is averaging away (73.3).

At home, the Wildcats concede 61.2 points per game. On the road, they allow 81.0.

At home, New Hampshire makes 11.4 trifectas per game, 2.7 more than it averages on the road (8.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (39.0%) than away (31.0%).

Rhode Island Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/6/2023 Brown L 67-64 Thomas F. Ryan Center 12/10/2023 @ Charleston (SC) L 85-70 TD Arena 12/16/2023 Delaware L 67-56 UBS Arena 12/21/2023 New Hampshire - Thomas F. Ryan Center 12/30/2023 Northeastern - Thomas F. Ryan Center 1/3/2024 Saint Joseph's (PA) - Thomas F. Ryan Center

New Hampshire Upcoming Schedule