How to Watch Rhode Island vs. New Hampshire on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Rhode Island Rams (5-6) will attempt to halt a four-game losing skid when hosting the New Hampshire Wildcats (7-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Thomas F. Ryan Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Rhode Island vs. New Hampshire Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Rhode Island Stats Insights
- The Rams make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
- Rhode Island is 5-5 when it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.
- The Rams are the 88th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 56th.
- The Rams put up 72.1 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 72.0 the Wildcats allow.
- When Rhode Island totals more than 72.0 points, it is 4-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
New Hampshire Stats Insights
- New Hampshire is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 56th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rams sit at 149th.
- The Wildcats average 7.2 more points per game (78.7) than the Rams give up (71.5).
- New Hampshire is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 72.1 points.
Rhode Island Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Rhode Island put up 68.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 64.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.5 points per contest.
- The Rams gave up 71.0 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71.1 on the road.
- Rhode Island drained 5.4 threes per game with a 29.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 2.7% points worse than it averaged in road games (5.6, 32.6%).
New Hampshire Home & Away Comparison
- At home New Hampshire is scoring 85.2 points per game, 11.9 more than it is averaging away (73.3).
- At home, the Wildcats concede 61.2 points per game. On the road, they allow 81.0.
- At home, New Hampshire makes 11.4 trifectas per game, 2.7 more than it averages on the road (8.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (39.0%) than away (31.0%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rhode Island Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Brown
|L 67-64
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|L 85-70
|TD Arena
|12/16/2023
|Delaware
|L 67-56
|UBS Arena
|12/21/2023
|New Hampshire
|-
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
|12/30/2023
|Northeastern
|-
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
|1/3/2024
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
New Hampshire Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Columbia
|W 80-71
|Lundholm Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|@ Dartmouth
|L 76-64
|Edward Leede Arena
|12/11/2023
|Stonehill
|W 75-62
|Lundholm Gymnasium
|12/21/2023
|@ Rhode Island
|-
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|UMass-Lowell
|-
|Lundholm Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.