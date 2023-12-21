Rhode Island vs. New Hampshire: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 21
The Rhode Island Rams (5-6) will look to halt a four-game losing streak when hosting the New Hampshire Wildcats (7-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Thomas F. Ryan Center. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Rhode Island vs. New Hampshire matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Rhode Island vs. New Hampshire Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Rhode Island vs. New Hampshire Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Rhode Island Moneyline
|New Hampshire Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Rhode Island (-5.5)
|149.5
|-225
|+180
|FanDuel
|Rhode Island (-5.5)
|149.5
|-225
|+184
Rhode Island vs. New Hampshire Betting Trends
- Rhode Island has covered four times in nine games with a spread this season.
- The Rams and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of nine times this season.
- New Hampshire has covered six times in 10 chances against the spread this year.
- So far this season, five out of the Wildcats' 10 games with an over/under have hit the over.
