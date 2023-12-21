The Rhode Island Rams (5-6) will look to halt a four-game losing streak when hosting the New Hampshire Wildcats (7-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Thomas F. Ryan Center. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Rhode Island vs. New Hampshire matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Rhode Island vs. New Hampshire Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rhode Island vs. New Hampshire Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Rhode Island Moneyline New Hampshire Moneyline BetMGM Rhode Island (-5.5) 149.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Rhode Island (-5.5) 149.5 -225 +184 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Rhode Island vs. New Hampshire Betting Trends

Rhode Island has covered four times in nine games with a spread this season.

The Rams and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of nine times this season.

New Hampshire has covered six times in 10 chances against the spread this year.

So far this season, five out of the Wildcats' 10 games with an over/under have hit the over.

