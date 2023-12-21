Rhode Island vs. New Hampshire December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The New Hampshire Wildcats (7-4) will meet the Rhode Island Rams (5-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Thomas F. Ryan Center. The game is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Rhode Island vs. New Hampshire Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rhode Island Players to Watch
- Zek Montgomery: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaden House: 14.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Luis Kortright: 9.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- David Fuchs: 7.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jeremy Foumena: 6.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
New Hampshire Players to Watch
- Clarence O. Daniels II: 19.2 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ahmad Robinson: 16.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaxson Baker: 10.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Trey Woodyard: 7.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Naim Miller: 9.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rhode Island vs. New Hampshire Stat Comparison
|Rhode Island Rank
|Rhode Island AVG
|New Hampshire AVG
|New Hampshire Rank
|215th
|73.7
|Points Scored
|78.7
|106th
|209th
|72.0
|Points Allowed
|72.0
|209th
|76th
|39.3
|Rebounds
|40.0
|53rd
|136th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|261st
|302nd
|6.0
|3pt Made
|9.9
|21st
|197th
|13.3
|Assists
|14.4
|123rd
|210th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|10.5
|79th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.