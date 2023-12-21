The New Hampshire Wildcats (7-4) will meet the Rhode Island Rams (5-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Thomas F. Ryan Center. The game is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Rhode Island vs. New Hampshire Game Information

Rhode Island Players to Watch

  • Zek Montgomery: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jaden House: 14.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Luis Kortright: 9.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • David Fuchs: 7.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jeremy Foumena: 6.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

New Hampshire Players to Watch

  • Clarence O. Daniels II: 19.2 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ahmad Robinson: 16.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jaxson Baker: 10.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Trey Woodyard: 7.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Naim Miller: 9.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Rhode Island vs. New Hampshire Stat Comparison

Rhode Island Rank Rhode Island AVG New Hampshire AVG New Hampshire Rank
215th 73.7 Points Scored 78.7 106th
209th 72.0 Points Allowed 72.0 209th
76th 39.3 Rebounds 40.0 53rd
136th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 8.1 261st
302nd 6.0 3pt Made 9.9 21st
197th 13.3 Assists 14.4 123rd
210th 12.1 Turnovers 10.5 79th

