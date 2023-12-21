The New Hampshire Wildcats (7-4) will meet the Rhode Island Rams (5-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Thomas F. Ryan Center. The game is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Rhode Island vs. New Hampshire Game Information

Rhode Island Players to Watch

Zek Montgomery: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaden House: 14.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Luis Kortright: 9.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK David Fuchs: 7.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jeremy Foumena: 6.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

New Hampshire Players to Watch

Clarence O. Daniels II: 19.2 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.2 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Ahmad Robinson: 16.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaxson Baker: 10.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Trey Woodyard: 7.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Naim Miller: 9.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Rhode Island vs. New Hampshire Stat Comparison

Rhode Island Rank Rhode Island AVG New Hampshire AVG New Hampshire Rank 215th 73.7 Points Scored 78.7 106th 209th 72.0 Points Allowed 72.0 209th 76th 39.3 Rebounds 40.0 53rd 136th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 8.1 261st 302nd 6.0 3pt Made 9.9 21st 197th 13.3 Assists 14.4 123rd 210th 12.1 Turnovers 10.5 79th

