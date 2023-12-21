The Rhode Island Rams (5-6) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the New Hampshire Wildcats (7-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Thomas F. Ryan Center as 5.5-point favorites. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 149.5 points.

Rhode Island vs. New Hampshire Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rhode Island -5.5 149.5

Rhode Island vs New Hampshire Betting Records & Stats

The Rams' ATS record is 4-5-0 this season.

Rhode Island has been at least a -225 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The Rams have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New Hampshire is 6-4-0 against the spread this year.

This year, the Wildcats have won one of four games when listed as at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies New Hampshire has a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Rhode Island vs. New Hampshire Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rhode Island 4 44.4% 72.1 150.8 71.5 143.5 140.2 New Hampshire 4 40% 78.7 150.8 72.0 143.5 147

Additional Rhode Island vs New Hampshire Insights & Trends

The Rams average only 0.1 more points per game (72.1) than the Wildcats allow (72.0).

When Rhode Island puts up more than 72.0 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Wildcats' 78.7 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 71.5 the Rams allow.

New Hampshire is 5-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when it scores more than 71.5 points.

Rhode Island vs. New Hampshire Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rhode Island 4-5-0 3-0 5-4-0 New Hampshire 6-4-0 3-1 5-5-0

Rhode Island vs. New Hampshire Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Rhode Island New Hampshire 7-9 Home Record 11-4 1-10 Away Record 4-11 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.5 64.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 59.3 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

