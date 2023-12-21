For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Ryan Johnson a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Johnson score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Johnson stats and insights

Johnson is yet to score through 17 games this season.

He has not scored against the Maple Leafs this season in one game (zero shots).

Johnson has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 94 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have two shutouts, and they average 21 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:58 Away L 2-0 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:42 Away W 5-2 12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:50 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:02 Away W 3-1 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:23 Home L 2-1 11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:16 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 7:53 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 25:01 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:39 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:15 Away L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

MSG-B and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.