For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Ryan Johnson a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Johnson score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Johnson stats and insights

  • Johnson is yet to score through 17 games this season.
  • He has not scored against the Maple Leafs this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Johnson has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 94 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have two shutouts, and they average 21 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:58 Away L 2-0
12/15/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:42 Away W 5-2
12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:50 Home W 5-2
12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:02 Away W 3-1
12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:23 Home L 2-1
11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:16 Away L 6-4
11/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 7:53 Away W 5-1
11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 25:01 Away L 7-2
11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:39 Home W 3-2
11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:15 Away L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.