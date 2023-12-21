Will Ryan Johnson Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 21?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Ryan Johnson a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ryan Johnson score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Johnson stats and insights
- Johnson is yet to score through 17 games this season.
- He has not scored against the Maple Leafs this season in one game (zero shots).
- Johnson has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 94 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have two shutouts, and they average 21 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:58
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|11:42
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:02
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:23
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:16
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|7:53
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|25:01
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:39
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|10:15
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.