Will Ryan McLeod light the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers square off against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Ryan McLeod score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

McLeod stats and insights

  • McLeod has scored in two of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
  • McLeod has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He has a 5.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have conceded 106 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

McLeod recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:15 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:53 Home L 5-1
12/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:36 Home L 7-4
12/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:46 Home W 4-1
12/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:17 Home W 4-1
12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:05 Home W 4-3
12/6/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 13:16 Home W 6-1
11/30/2023 Jets 2 1 1 13:32 Away W 3-1
11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:05 Home W 5-4 SO
11/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:00 Home W 8-2

Oilers vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

