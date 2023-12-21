Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Game Preview: Oilers vs. Devils - December 21
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and the Edmonton Oilers will play the New Jersey Devils at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Prop bets for Nugent-Hopkins in that upcoming Oilers-Devils matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Oilers vs Devils Game Info
|Oilers vs Devils Odds/Over/Under
|Oilers vs Devils Prediction
|Oilers vs Devils Betting Trends & Stats
|Oilers vs Devils Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nugent-Hopkins Season Stats Insights
- In 29 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has averaged 19:54 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.
- Nugent-Hopkins has a goal in seven games this season through 29 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- Nugent-Hopkins has a point in 17 games this year (out of 29), including multiple points six times.
- Nugent-Hopkins has an assist in 14 of 29 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.
- The implied probability is 66.7% that Nugent-Hopkins hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 54.5% of Nugent-Hopkins going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Nugent-Hopkins Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils have conceded 106 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-3).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|29
|Games
|3
|29
|Points
|2
|7
|Goals
|1
|22
|Assists
|1
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.