Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and the Edmonton Oilers will play the New Jersey Devils at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Prop bets for Nugent-Hopkins in that upcoming Oilers-Devils matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Oilers vs Devils Game Info

Nugent-Hopkins Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has averaged 19:54 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

Nugent-Hopkins has a goal in seven games this season through 29 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Nugent-Hopkins has a point in 17 games this year (out of 29), including multiple points six times.

Nugent-Hopkins has an assist in 14 of 29 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

The implied probability is 66.7% that Nugent-Hopkins hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 54.5% of Nugent-Hopkins going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Nugent-Hopkins Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 106 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 29 Games 3 29 Points 2 7 Goals 1 22 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.