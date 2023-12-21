Can we expect Ryan Poehling lighting the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers play the Nashville Predators at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Ryan Poehling score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Poehling stats and insights

Poehling has scored in three of 26 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Predators this season, but has not scored.

Poehling has zero points on the power play.

Poehling averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.4%.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are conceding 99 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Poehling recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Devils 2 2 0 16:55 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:16 Home W 1-0 12/14/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 19:25 Home W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 3-2 OT 12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 10:43 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:19 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:55 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:55 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:32 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:41 Home L 3-1

Flyers vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

