Will Sam Gagner Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 21?
The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming game versus the New Jersey Devils is set for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Sam Gagner find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Sam Gagner score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Gagner stats and insights
- Gagner has scored in three of 17 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not scored versus the Devils this season in one game (one shot).
- Gagner has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Gagner averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.
Devils defensive stats
- On defense, the Devils are allowing 106 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Gagner recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|10:38
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|10:42
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|9:09
|Home
|L 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|10:06
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|8:53
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|7:45
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|11:40
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|10:37
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|7:23
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|10:03
|Away
|L 6-4
Oilers vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
