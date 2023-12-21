The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming game versus the New Jersey Devils is set for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Sam Gagner find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sam Gagner score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gagner stats and insights

Gagner has scored in three of 17 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored versus the Devils this season in one game (one shot).

Gagner has picked up one assist on the power play.

Gagner averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are allowing 106 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gagner recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:38 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:42 Home L 5-1 12/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 9:09 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 10:06 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 8:53 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 7:45 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:40 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:37 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 7:23 Home W 5-4 SO 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:03 Away L 6-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.