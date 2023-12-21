The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming game versus the New Jersey Devils is set for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Sam Gagner find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Sam Gagner score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Gagner stats and insights

  • Gagner has scored in three of 17 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not scored versus the Devils this season in one game (one shot).
  • Gagner has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Gagner averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Devils defensive stats

  • On defense, the Devils are allowing 106 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Gagner recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:38 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:42 Home L 5-1
12/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 9:09 Home L 7-4
12/12/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 10:06 Home W 4-1
12/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 8:53 Home W 4-1
12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 7:45 Home W 4-3
12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:40 Home W 6-1
11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:37 Away W 3-1
11/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 7:23 Home W 5-4 SO
11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:03 Away L 6-4

Oilers vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

