Thursday's game features the San Diego State Aztecs (9-2) and the Stanford Cardinal (5-4) matching up at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl (on December 21) at 9:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 80-71 victory for San Diego State.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

San Diego State vs. Stanford Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

San Diego State vs. Stanford Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego State 80, Stanford 71

Spread & Total Prediction for San Diego State vs. Stanford

Computer Predicted Spread: San Diego State (-8.4)

San Diego State (-8.4) Computer Predicted Total: 150.8

San Diego State has a 2-6-0 record against the spread this season compared to Stanford, who is 5-3-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Aztecs are 5-3-0 and the Cardinal are 6-2-0.

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs have a +116 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.6 points per game. They're putting up 77.5 points per game to rank 125th in college basketball and are allowing 66.9 per outing to rank 84th in college basketball.

San Diego State ranks 82nd in college basketball at 39.0 rebounds per game. That's 3.9 more than the 35.1 its opponents average.

San Diego State knocks down 7.5 three-pointers per game (178th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.0. It shoots 33.9% from deep while its opponents hit 30.4% from long range.

The Aztecs rank 134th in college basketball by averaging 97.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 61st in college basketball, allowing 84.2 points per 100 possessions.

San Diego State wins the turnover battle by 2.1 per game, committing 10.5 (69th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.6.

Stanford Performance Insights

The Cardinal put up 80.4 points per game (69th in college basketball) while giving up 74.7 per contest (275th in college basketball). They have a +52 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The 36.4 rebounds per game Stanford accumulates rank 196th in college basketball. Their opponents pull down 37.2.

Stanford knocks down 9.3 three-pointers per game (47th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents. It shoots 36.1% from deep (80th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 34.6%.

Stanford forces 11.4 turnovers per game (241st in college basketball) while committing 11.7 (174th in college basketball).

