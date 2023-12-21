The San Diego State Aztecs (9-2) will be attempting to continue a seven-game home winning run when taking on the Stanford Cardinal (5-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

San Diego State vs. Stanford Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California TV: CBS Sports Network

San Diego State Stats Insights

The Aztecs are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, one percentage point higher than the 42.7% the Cardinal allow to opponents.

San Diego State is 6-1 when it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.

The Aztecs are the 83rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinal sit at 195th.

The Aztecs put up just 2.8 more points per game (77.5) than the Cardinal allow (74.7).

San Diego State has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 74.7 points.

Stanford Stats Insights

The Cardinal have shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points above the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Aztecs have averaged.

This season, Stanford has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 39.4% from the field.

The Cardinal are the 195th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aztecs sit at 123rd.

The Cardinal's 80.4 points per game are 13.5 more points than the 66.9 the Aztecs allow to opponents.

Stanford has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 77.5 points.

San Diego State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

San Diego State put up 75.4 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 68.9 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Aztecs gave up 60.4 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 65.6.

When playing at home, San Diego State made 0.7 more threes per game (8.2) than on the road (7.5). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to on the road (38.7%).

Stanford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Stanford averaged 73.3 points per game at home last season, and 69.2 away.

The Cardinal conceded fewer points at home (64.3 per game) than away (75.3) last season.

Stanford made more 3-pointers at home (9 per game) than away (7.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.9%) than away (36.6%).

San Diego State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/5/2023 @ Grand Canyon L 79-73 Grand Canyon University Arena 12/9/2023 UC Irvine W 63-62 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 12/19/2023 Saint Katherine W 91-57 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 12/21/2023 Stanford - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 12/29/2023 @ Gonzaga - McCarthey Athletic Center 1/3/2024 Fresno State - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

Stanford Upcoming Schedule