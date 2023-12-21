The San Diego State Aztecs (9-2) will be attempting to continue a seven-game home winning run when taking on the Stanford Cardinal (5-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

San Diego State vs. Stanford Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
San Diego State Stats Insights

  • The Aztecs are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, one percentage point higher than the 42.7% the Cardinal allow to opponents.
  • San Diego State is 6-1 when it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Aztecs are the 83rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinal sit at 195th.
  • The Aztecs put up just 2.8 more points per game (77.5) than the Cardinal allow (74.7).
  • San Diego State has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 74.7 points.

Stanford Stats Insights

  • The Cardinal have shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points above the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Aztecs have averaged.
  • This season, Stanford has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 39.4% from the field.
  • The Cardinal are the 195th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aztecs sit at 123rd.
  • The Cardinal's 80.4 points per game are 13.5 more points than the 66.9 the Aztecs allow to opponents.
  • Stanford has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 77.5 points.

San Diego State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • San Diego State put up 75.4 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 68.9 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Aztecs gave up 60.4 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 65.6.
  • When playing at home, San Diego State made 0.7 more threes per game (8.2) than on the road (7.5). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to on the road (38.7%).

Stanford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Stanford averaged 73.3 points per game at home last season, and 69.2 away.
  • The Cardinal conceded fewer points at home (64.3 per game) than away (75.3) last season.
  • Stanford made more 3-pointers at home (9 per game) than away (7.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.9%) than away (36.6%).

San Diego State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 @ Grand Canyon L 79-73 Grand Canyon University Arena
12/9/2023 UC Irvine W 63-62 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
12/19/2023 Saint Katherine W 91-57 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
12/21/2023 Stanford - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
12/29/2023 @ Gonzaga - McCarthey Athletic Center
1/3/2024 Fresno State - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

Stanford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Northern Iowa L 73-51 Imperial Arena
12/3/2023 San Diego W 88-64 Maples Pavilion
12/17/2023 Idaho W 82-64 Maples Pavilion
12/21/2023 @ San Diego State - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
12/29/2023 Arizona State - Maples Pavilion
12/31/2023 Arizona - Maples Pavilion

