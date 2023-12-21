How to Watch San Diego State vs. Stanford on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The San Diego State Aztecs (9-2) will be attempting to continue a seven-game home winning run when taking on the Stanford Cardinal (5-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
San Diego State vs. Stanford Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
San Diego State Stats Insights
- The Aztecs are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, one percentage point higher than the 42.7% the Cardinal allow to opponents.
- San Diego State is 6-1 when it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.
- The Aztecs are the 83rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinal sit at 195th.
- The Aztecs put up just 2.8 more points per game (77.5) than the Cardinal allow (74.7).
- San Diego State has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 74.7 points.
Stanford Stats Insights
- The Cardinal have shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points above the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Aztecs have averaged.
- This season, Stanford has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 39.4% from the field.
- The Cardinal are the 195th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aztecs sit at 123rd.
- The Cardinal's 80.4 points per game are 13.5 more points than the 66.9 the Aztecs allow to opponents.
- Stanford has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 77.5 points.
San Diego State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- San Diego State put up 75.4 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 68.9 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Aztecs gave up 60.4 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 65.6.
- When playing at home, San Diego State made 0.7 more threes per game (8.2) than on the road (7.5). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to on the road (38.7%).
Stanford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Stanford averaged 73.3 points per game at home last season, and 69.2 away.
- The Cardinal conceded fewer points at home (64.3 per game) than away (75.3) last season.
- Stanford made more 3-pointers at home (9 per game) than away (7.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.9%) than away (36.6%).
San Diego State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|L 79-73
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|12/9/2023
|UC Irvine
|W 63-62
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/19/2023
|Saint Katherine
|W 91-57
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/21/2023
|Stanford
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/29/2023
|@ Gonzaga
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|1/3/2024
|Fresno State
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
Stanford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Northern Iowa
|L 73-51
|Imperial Arena
|12/3/2023
|San Diego
|W 88-64
|Maples Pavilion
|12/17/2023
|Idaho
|W 82-64
|Maples Pavilion
|12/21/2023
|@ San Diego State
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/29/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|12/31/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Maples Pavilion
