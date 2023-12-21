San Diego State vs. Stanford: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 21
The San Diego State Aztecs (9-2) look to extend a seven-game home winning stretch when hosting the Stanford Cardinal (5-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the San Diego State vs. Stanford matchup.
San Diego State vs. Stanford Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Sportsbook Promo Codes
San Diego State vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Diego State Moneyline
|Stanford Moneyline
|BetMGM
|San Diego State (-7.5)
|144.5
|-375
|+300
|FanDuel
|San Diego State (-7.5)
|145.5
|-320
|+255
San Diego State vs. Stanford Betting Trends
- San Diego State has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this season.
- Aztecs games have hit the over five out of eight times this season.
- Stanford has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.
- In the Cardinal's eight chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
San Diego State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- San Diego State is 33rd in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), but only 38th, according to computer rankings.
- The Aztecs' national championship odds are the same now (+8000) compared to the beginning of the season (+8000).
- San Diego State has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Stanford Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- The Cardinal were +25000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +50000, which is the -biggest change in the country.
- The implied probability of Stanford winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
