The San Diego State Aztecs (9-2) look to extend a seven-game home winning stretch when hosting the Stanford Cardinal (5-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the San Diego State vs. Stanford matchup.

San Diego State vs. Stanford Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

San Diego State vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Diego State Moneyline Stanford Moneyline
BetMGM San Diego State (-7.5) 144.5 -375 +300 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel San Diego State (-7.5) 145.5 -320 +255 Bet on this game at FanDuel

San Diego State vs. Stanford Betting Trends

  • San Diego State has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • Aztecs games have hit the over five out of eight times this season.
  • Stanford has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.
  • In the Cardinal's eight chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

San Diego State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • San Diego State is 33rd in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), but only 38th, according to computer rankings.
  • The Aztecs' national championship odds are the same now (+8000) compared to the beginning of the season (+8000).
  • San Diego State has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Stanford Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • The Cardinal were +25000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +50000, which is the -biggest change in the country.
  • The implied probability of Stanford winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

