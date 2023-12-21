The San Diego State Aztecs (9-2) look to extend a seven-game home winning stretch when hosting the Stanford Cardinal (5-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the San Diego State vs. Stanford matchup.

San Diego State vs. Stanford Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

San Diego State vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Diego State Moneyline Stanford Moneyline BetMGM San Diego State (-7.5) 144.5 -375 +300 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel San Diego State (-7.5) 145.5 -320 +255 Bet on this game at FanDuel

San Diego State vs. Stanford Betting Trends

San Diego State has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

Aztecs games have hit the over five out of eight times this season.

Stanford has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

In the Cardinal's eight chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

San Diego State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 San Diego State is 33rd in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), but only 38th, according to computer rankings.

The Aztecs' national championship odds are the same now (+8000) compared to the beginning of the season (+8000).

San Diego State has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Stanford Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 The Cardinal were +25000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +50000, which is the -biggest change in the country.

The implied probability of Stanford winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

