The Stanford Cardinal (4-4) face the San Diego State Aztecs (8-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and be available via CBS Sports Network.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

San Diego State vs. Stanford Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

San Diego State Players to Watch

Jaedon LeDee: 22.8 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

22.8 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Micah Parrish: 11.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Reese Waters: 14.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Lamont Butler: 7.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Elijah Saunders: 8.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stanford Players to Watch

Maxime Raynaud: 14.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

14.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Jared Bynum: 9.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 7.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 7.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Mike Jones: 12.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Angel: 14.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Spencer Jones: 12.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Diego State vs. Stanford Stat Comparison

San Diego State Rank San Diego State AVG Stanford AVG Stanford Rank 157th 76.1 Points Scored 80.3 76th 111th 67.9 Points Allowed 76.0 292nd 126th 37.9 Rebounds 35.8 219th 160th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 6.8 330th 178th 7.5 3pt Made 9.3 46th 108th 14.7 Assists 18.0 18th 63rd 10.3 Turnovers 11.6 158th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.