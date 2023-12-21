San Diego State vs. Stanford December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Stanford Cardinal (4-4) face the San Diego State Aztecs (8-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and be available via CBS Sports Network.
San Diego State vs. Stanford Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
San Diego State Players to Watch
- Jaedon LeDee: 22.8 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Micah Parrish: 11.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Reese Waters: 14.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lamont Butler: 7.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Elijah Saunders: 8.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
Stanford Players to Watch
- Maxime Raynaud: 14.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jared Bynum: 9.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 7.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mike Jones: 12.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Angel: 14.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Spencer Jones: 12.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
San Diego State vs. Stanford Stat Comparison
|San Diego State Rank
|San Diego State AVG
|Stanford AVG
|Stanford Rank
|157th
|76.1
|Points Scored
|80.3
|76th
|111th
|67.9
|Points Allowed
|76.0
|292nd
|126th
|37.9
|Rebounds
|35.8
|219th
|160th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|330th
|178th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|9.3
|46th
|108th
|14.7
|Assists
|18.0
|18th
|63rd
|10.3
|Turnovers
|11.6
|158th
