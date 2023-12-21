The Stanford Cardinal (4-4) face the San Diego State Aztecs (8-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and be available via CBS Sports Network.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

San Diego State vs. Stanford Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

San Diego State Players to Watch

  • Jaedon LeDee: 22.8 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Micah Parrish: 11.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Reese Waters: 14.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Lamont Butler: 7.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Elijah Saunders: 8.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stanford Players to Watch

  • Maxime Raynaud: 14.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jared Bynum: 9.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 7.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Mike Jones: 12.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brandon Angel: 14.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Spencer Jones: 12.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Diego State vs. Stanford Stat Comparison

San Diego State Rank San Diego State AVG Stanford AVG Stanford Rank
157th 76.1 Points Scored 80.3 76th
111th 67.9 Points Allowed 76.0 292nd
126th 37.9 Rebounds 35.8 219th
160th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 6.8 330th
178th 7.5 3pt Made 9.3 46th
108th 14.7 Assists 18.0 18th
63rd 10.3 Turnovers 11.6 158th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.