The San Diego State Aztecs (9-2) are favored (by 7.5 points) to build on a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Stanford Cardinal (5-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The point total for the matchup is 144.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

San Diego State vs. Stanford Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under San Diego State -7.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Diego State vs Stanford Betting Records & Stats

The Aztecs are 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

San Diego State has been at least a -375 moneyline favorite five times this season and won all of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 78.9% chance of a victory for the Aztecs.

Stanford is 5-3-0 ATS this year.

Oddsmakers have given the Cardinal the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +300 moneyline listed for this contest.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Stanford has a 25% chance of walking away with the win.

San Diego State vs. Stanford Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Diego State 2 25% 77.5 157.9 66.9 141.6 139.9 Stanford 7 87.5% 80.4 157.9 74.7 141.6 149.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional San Diego State vs Stanford Insights & Trends

The 77.5 points per game the Aztecs score are only 2.8 more points than the Cardinal allow (74.7).

San Diego State has a 2-2 record against the spread and a 6-0 record overall when scoring more than 74.7 points.

The Cardinal score an average of 80.4 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 66.9 the Aztecs allow.

When it scores more than 66.9 points, Stanford is 5-2 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

San Diego State vs. Stanford Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Diego State 2-6-0 1-4 5-3-0 Stanford 5-3-0 0-0 6-2-0

San Diego State vs. Stanford Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

San Diego State Stanford 15-1 Home Record 9-6 8-2 Away Record 2-8 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.3 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.