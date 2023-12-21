For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Scott Laughton a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Scott Laughton score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Laughton stats and insights

In two of 31 games this season, Laughton has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Predators this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Laughton has picked up one assist on the power play.

Laughton's shooting percentage is 2.9%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 99 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 22 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Laughton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:26 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:20 Home W 1-0 12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:23 Home W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:00 Away L 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:09 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 20:40 Away W 4-1 12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:52 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 19:10 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 1 0 1 19:10 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:25 Home L 4-1

Flyers vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

