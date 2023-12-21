Can we expect Sean Couturier lighting the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers match up against the Nashville Predators at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sean Couturier score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Couturier stats and insights

  • In seven of 29 games this season, Couturier has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has taken three shots in one game versus the Predators this season, and has scored one goal.
  • On the power play, Couturier has accumulated one goal and three assists.
  • Couturier's shooting percentage is 9.0%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 99 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Couturier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:28 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:34 Home W 1-0
12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 22:55 Home W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Predators 2 1 1 17:59 Away L 3-2 OT
12/9/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 22:14 Away W 5-2
12/7/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:47 Away W 4-1
12/4/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 19:43 Home W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 20:53 Away W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Devils 1 0 1 19:35 Home L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:44 Home L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.