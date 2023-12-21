Sean Couturier will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Philadelphia Flyers face the Nashville Predators at Wells Fargo Center. If you're thinking about a wager on Couturier against the Predators, we have lots of info to help.

Sean Couturier vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Couturier Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Couturier has a plus-minus of +8, while averaging 18:32 on the ice per game.

In seven of 29 games this year, Couturier has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Couturier has a point in 17 of 29 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Couturier has posted an assist in a game 13 times this year in 29 games played, including multiple assists once.

Couturier has an implied probability of 58.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Couturier going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.

Couturier Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have given up 99 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +1 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 29 Games 1 21 Points 2 7 Goals 1 14 Assists 1

