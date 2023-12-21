Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shawano County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Shawano County, Wisconsin today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Shawano County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shawano Community High School at New London High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: New London, WI
- Conference: Bay
- How to Stream: Watch Here
