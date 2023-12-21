Can we anticipate Simon Benoit scoring a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs clash with the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Simon Benoit score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2800 (Bet $10 to win $280.00 if he scores a goal)

Benoit stats and insights

  • Benoit is yet to score through 15 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • Benoit has no points on the power play.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 113 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.9 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Benoit recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/16/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:11 Home W 7-0
12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:43 Home L 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:56 Away W 7-3
12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:05 Away L 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:07 Home W 4-0
12/7/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:07 Away W 4-3
12/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:35 Home L 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:57 Home W 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:15 Home W 2-1 SO
11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:04 Away L 3-2

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

