The oddsmakers think the Boca Raton Bowl between the Syracuse Orange and South Florida Bulls will be a relatively tight one, with the Orange favored by 3 points. FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida will host the matchup on December 21, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under for the contest is 61 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Syracuse vs. South Florida matchup.

Syracuse vs. South Florida Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Syracuse vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Syracuse Moneyline South Florida Moneyline BetMGM Syracuse (-3) 61 -160 +130 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Syracuse (-3) 60.5 -142 +118 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 17 Odds

Syracuse vs. South Florida Betting Trends

Syracuse has covered four times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

The Orange have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

South Florida is 6-5-0 ATS this year.

The Bulls have been an underdog by 3 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.

Syracuse & South Florida 2023 Futures Odds

Syracuse To Win the ACC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 South Florida To Win the AAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.